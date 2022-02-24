A man recently found himself in a sticky situation after he attempted to reverse out a parking bay with a trailer attached to his vehicle

He was caught on tape getting out of the car and physically picking up the nonautomotive vehicle

The video has been shared across various social media platforms and online users have found the sight quite amusing

Even if you’ve towed something behind your car before, when reversing a trailer for the first time you’ll likely experience some nerves. If you’ve never towed anything before, it can be a confusing experience.

A video of a man picking up a trailer after struggling to manoeuvre it was shared online.

Source: Facebook

A South African man left peeps in stitches after having trouble with his trailer recently. In a video shared on social media, he can be seen reversing out a parking bay in his van before struggling to manoeuvre the trailer accordingly. He resorts to getting out of the car and picking it up to realign it to the car.

“When you got your driver's license in Ganyesa,” said Letlhogonolo Moeti who shared the video on her Facebook account.

Online users could not help but laugh at the odd sight. They shared their funny reactions and comments on social media:

Nathalia Kong said:

“No, he didn't carry it ka gana shame.”

Cleo Tyro commented:

“Day mad. Moer.”

@williamgoosen0 wrote:

“If it works.”

@tumelodjalpha reacted:

“Wait until they close the toll gate lane he is in and must reverse to go join the other lane.”

@riaans_dup replied:

“If you can't steer with a trailer, you have to be strong. Nice man.”

@apie243 responded:

“Who wants brains if you have muscles.”

Powerful man pulls trailer using his body in viral video

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported on the video of a weight-pulling athlete dragging a truck with ropes strapped around his body has gone viral on both Instagram and TikTok.

In the clip, many people surrounded the man as some whipped out their phones to capture the moment.

After some seconds of great exertion, the man slowly gets the truck in motion. His type of activity, called vehicle pulling, falls under what is known as the strongman sport of strength athletics. In such a sport, an athlete's strength is tested in many non-traditional ways, according to Wikipedia.

Many people wondered how he was able to carry out the task. There were, however, some people who doubted his strength, asking why a person was in the truck's driver seat.

