Powerful Man Pulls Trailer Using His Body in Viral Video, People Left in Wonder

A man wowed many with his show of strength as he pulled a truck with his body in a video that has gone viral

Many people wanted to know why the athlete put himself under much pressure to prove his strength

There were some social media users who joked that what he did was nothing, saying they once moved mountains

The video of a weight-pulling athlete dragging a truck with ropes strapped around his body has gone viral on both Instagram and TikTok.

In the clip, many people surrounded the man as some whipped out their phones to capture the moment.

After some seconds of great exertion, the man slowly gets the truck in motion.

His type of activity, called vehicle pulling, falls under what is known as the strongman sport of strength athletics. In such a sport, an athlete's strength is tested in many non-traditional ways, according to Wikipedia.

How did he manage it all?

Many people wondered how he was able to carry out the task. There were, however, some people who doubted his strength, asking why a person was in the truck's driver seat.

Watch the video below:

Briefly News compiled some of the reactions the video got below:

kupe_boy said:

"This thing doesn't matter in Heaven."

mherseagrace wondered:

"If the trailer con go jam ham nko."

lino_designs joked:

"If not that I don’t like showing off what is trailer that I can’t pull?"

__adeyola asked:

"Mehn this is serious, who is he impressing?"

steveeee_j said:

"He should sign up for WWE."

bottled_emoji asked:

"How much dey pay am?"

