On Monday, 9 March 2026, Penuel Mlotshwa shared on X (Twitter) that he would be turning a year older on Sunday, 15 March

He explained that the age he was turning is significant and requested specific gifts from his followers

Some people mocked him for requesting the specific gift from followers, and others wondered if he was being sarcastic or joking

Penuel Mlotshwa requested cash in advance of his milestone birthday. Image: godpenuel

Source: Instagram

Popular podcast host and social commentator Penuel Mlotshwa’s request for monetary gifts ahead of a milestone birthday sparked mixed reactions online.

The podcast host previously trended after explaining why he had intentionally chosen to be a deadbeat father to two of his several children.

Known for his takes and empowering content, Penuel Mlotshwa received side eyes from Mzansi when he asked for money ahead of his significant birthday.

Penuel Mlotshwa asks followers to send money for his milestone birthday

On Monday, 9 March 2026, Penuel took to his X (Twitter) account and announced he was turning 40 on Sunday, 15 March. He said that while he normally doesn’t celebrate his birthday, this one was significant and worth going all out. Penuel, who previously blasted Musa Mseleku, then asked his followers for monetary gifts. He also shared how they could contribute towards his birthday. The post was captioned:

“I'm turning 40 years old on Sunday, 15 March. Feels unreal. I don't celebrate my birthday, but this one feels different. If you'd like to send me money for my birthday, drop me a DM for my banking details.”

See the post below:

SA reacts after Penuel Mlotshwa requests monetary gifts

The post quickly gained traction on X and sparked a flurry of reactions. While some mocked Penuel Mlotshwa for asking his followers for monetary gifts, others questioned whether he was being sarcastic.

Here are some of the comments:

@TumiMashabela remarked:

“This can't be Penuel, ka gana he'll never ask money from his followers. I'm turning 42 on Sunday, March 15th 🫠🤍”

@MasonDoLindor mocked:

“So, vele every religion demands offerings, even penuelism 🤦‍♂️”

@ka_madesi asked:

“Lol, a 40-year-old man asking for money from strangers, are you not embarrassed? 🙆‍♂️”

@Hosiyamin_ advised:

“Lol, just live life. Celebrate if you feel like it, don’t if you don’t. It’s not that serious. Sometimes the moment is joy, sometimes it’s quiet reflection. And sometimes the real meaning is the people who choose to celebrate you. Happy birthday in advance🙏🏾🔥”

@ravianjafta recounted:

“I never celebrate my birthday. Had a big bash for my 40th, though, a whole movie. Everything went downhill from there.”

@therealvivet questioned:

"But aren’t you rich?"

@vivamsimango said:

“Okay, assuming you are joking neh, let me joke back with you: Hawo. God Penuelism can't be asking for money. To be God, you should be able to say: Let there be money in my account, and wallah! Haibo Penuel. Jwang?”

@Khumology joked:

“I’ll send papgeld to one of your 70 kids. Eeny minny miny mo, who’s it gonna be?”

@empower_zar joked:

"Even God asking for money? 🤣🤣🤣 Ramaphosa's economy is bad."

