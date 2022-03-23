A video posted on TikTok of an adorable little girl doing the popular Zoom Challenge has been doing the rounds online

The child is seen pinching and opening her fingers to make it seem as though she is zooming herself more and more into the frame

South African online users were left quite impressed by her simple rendition of the online trend and flooded the post with love

A cute toddler doing the Zoom Challenge won over Mzansi fans.

Source: UGC

The clip was shared by online user @rudomapondera632 and shows her pinching and opening her fingers to make it seem as though she is zooming herself more and more into the frame along to the background tune.

The Zoom Challenge is a series of TikTok parody videos in which people and pets are quickly pulled out of frame while a clip from the 2018 mumble rap song "Mickey" by Lil Yachty can be heard playing in the background.

Saffas responded to the post with sweet and adorable comments.

Meluleki Melaz remarked:

“She understood the assignment.”

Calvin0987654321 commented:

“No mhani she has won the challenge if there was one.”

Pmanthecoolman replied:

“Damn!!!! The sports have been finished it ends here.”

Tendaigandi wrote:

“Awwwww so cute. I literally smiled.”

Linda Mtare responded:

“Challenge closed! We have a winner.”

MrMe120 said:

“She understood the job.”

Phillipa Nyoni reacted:

“Oooooh my this is so sweet. sis vakangwara kani.”

Mimmiedhlanganiso replied:

“And the baby nailed it.”

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported on a young girl who brought on the feels with her sketch of popular Tiktok dance. The video posted on Instagram got over 300k views.

Many peeps on social media found it endearing how the toddler broke out into popular dance moves. What completed the cute factor for many was her outfit. The tiny tot was clad in a dress and slippers that seem a bit big for her.

While the Instagram post was flooded by adoring fans of the tot, others found the fact that her mom didn’t even notice the dance to hilarious.

Source: Briefly News