A video posted on Instagram of an adorable little girl busting a popular TikTok dance has captured the imagination of many peeps online

The young dancing queen, who is in the company of her mother and brother, is not perturbed by the fact that her mom was preoccupied and missed her entire dance piece

Her nearly perfect rendition of the famous dance and her spot-on interpretation of how a person dancing in front of the camera would do it sparked a frenzy of comments

A young girl brought on the feels with her sketch of popular Tiktok dance. The video posted on Instagram got over 300k views.

Many peeps on social media found it endearing how the toddler broke out into popular dance moves. What completed the cute factor for many was her outfit. The tiny tot was clad in a dress and slippers that seem a bit big for her.

A young girl dancing to the camera showed off popular moves in a video that got social media swooning. Image: worldoffbabiesandbabysrsocute/Instagram

Source: Instagram

While the Instagram post was flooded by adoring fans of the tot, others found the fact that her mom didn’t even notice the dance to hilarious.

Tickled by how the baby’s mother missed the show, jgirljeannine said:

"The best is mama in the background just doing her thang while lil one is doin her thang❤️"

Complimenting the little girl’s outfit, charlottebritt213 exclaimed:

"Love this outfit and little girl ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️"

Adding to her previous observation, jgirljeannine gleefully noted:

" When she turned around Floored Too cute Blessings to her ❤️❤️."

Making a hilarious comparison, unknown_soul_1903 joked:

"She did much better than i could have done "

Source: Briefly News