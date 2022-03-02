Lauren Case took to TikTok to show off some cool moves to Russ' Handsomer while in an aisle at a supermarket

Lauren made sure to credit herself for creating the smooth moves as she hit every beat to the vibey song

She asked other TikTok users to join in on the trend by using her choreography and making sure they tag her

A woman named Lauren Case showed off some killer modern dance moves on TikTok. Lauren created her own move to Russ' hit song Handsomer and peeps are living for the smoothness that oozed from her moves.

The entire vibe was lit. Lauren displayed her in an aisle at a supermarket. The camera person also did the most by hitting every beat Lauren did. Her video gained over 278 000 views on the popular video-sharing application.

Her caption revealed that dance credits go to herself and she asked other TikTok users to join in by using her moves and tagging her in their clips.

Take a look at the viral video, which gained over 29 000 likes, below:

Peeps can't get enough of Lauren's smooth vibe

@bamadrc said:

"Imagine being the best dancer on TikTok and not realising it."

@NicoleMicheleBarne wrote:

"Lauren is dripping with more swag than 98% of the dudes I’ve ever met."

@JonathanDyer commented:

"Her good energy is unmatched."

@KassieMartell shared:

"I'm embarrassed at how many times I've watched this, lol."

@Tom added:

"Clean up in aisle 16, clean up in aisle 16 please… too much drip."

