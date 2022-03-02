An entertaining video of a dancing little boy has been doing the rounds on the social media streets

The clip shared by @FredSchultz35 sees the boy stands out from the crowd as he energetically moves to the beat

Online users were left quite impressed by the young lad’s moves and took to the comments section to applaud him

Online users were left pleasantly entertained after watching a video of a little boy rocking some impressive moves on the dance floor.

A video of an energetic boy on the dance floor had online users entertained.

Source: Twitter

The Twitter post shared by @FredSchultz35 sees the boy stand out from the crowd as he energetically moves to the beat at a school dance.

There is no denying that this young man is quite talented and has the makings of a real party starter. Peeps responded to the tweet with adoration and love for the mover and shaker.

@BertramDewell wrote:

“I bet you that kid learned to dance like in some "Little Miss Sunshine" way where an older relative taught inappropriate moves to bust out for Mario party.”

@RockfordPeach5 reacted:

“Lol. That scene was hilarious! Was a lovely little film.”

@YourFriendEvan commented:

“Not all heroes wear capes.”

@mandrew67 replied:

“His feet never leave the floor. He is literally NOT going anywhere.”

@andygarciajr wrote:

“All the girls’ dads are thinking, "Oh hell no, I'm remembering his name!".”

@MauriAntoinette said:

“Rhythm and he got on the baby black forces. This is not a suburban child he there on scholarship.”

Video of toddler's fast dance moves leaves the internet impressed and entertained

In a similar story, Briefly News previously reported on a video of a talented tot performing a fast line dance routine was shared on social media. The clip was shared on Instagram recently by @ cute_baby_reel.

Babies love a good beat and netizens absolutely adore their cute videos. That's why it came as no surprise that online users were very impressed by this particular child’s skills and moves. He definitely gave the other dances a run for their money!

The clip had over 26 480 likes by the time of publication. Several netizens showered the talented tot with love and compliments on the post:

Vikashkumartk said:

“Wow so good.”

Source: Briefly News