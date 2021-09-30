A beautiful local lady has declared her readiness to have a baby and she dropped a sweet video of a innocent little soul

Nthatiseng says she is ready to become a mother and many South Africans are so in love with the cute baby in the viral video

However, some funny guys are now challenging the stunner to give them a call and provide the venue because they are willing to father the child

A stunning South African woman says she is ready to have a child after sharing a video of a cute little one. The Twitter account holder has dropped a viral video of a cute baby smiling in her sleep.

The mother can be heard trying to make some funny sounds as she plays with the infant and the response from the cute soul is what pulls Mzansi to the clip.

The child seems to be enjoying her sleep and the sounds seem to tickle the baby and it responds with peaceful laughter. At the same time, some people are now saying they are ready to meet the lady and ensure she gets a cute baby too.

The stunning lady wrote on her timeline:

“I’m ready.”

A stunning local woman says she's ready to have a baby. Image: @Nthatisengg/Twitter

Source: Twitter

The post reads:

@Mmina_Tlou said:

“Is there anyone who wants to go half on a bundle of joy? I'm ready.”

@Mologadi_Phaha said:

“Location, date & time is all I need from you... let's do this.”

@BrownskinGirlz said:

“Eish night shift I'm not ready for this I need a nanny to do this while I'm sleeping.”

@Kixiss said:

“I won't be victimised. I will be ready after two years. These cute souls won't be smiling like that forever.”

@Boitheto689 said:

“Wow!! So cute in sleeping.”

@08Jabu said:

“That makes the two of us.”

@Bamongana said:

“Peer pressure Nthati...”

@NigelMatemai said:

“Sweet.”

