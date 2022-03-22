A video of a little toddler dragging a large snake has been doing the rounds on the social media streets

The brave child can be seen pulling the reptile by the tail under the watchful eye of two grown men

The Instagram post has gained 220K views and has sparked opposing opinions from the online community

A nature enthusiast social media page @wildsplanet, shared an alarming video of a child playing with a large snake which has sparked differing views among the cyber community.

A video of a brave boy pulling a snake by the tail was shared online. Image: @wildsplanet/Instagram

Source: Instagram

The clip shows the little boy dragging the reptile by the tail under the watchful eye of two grown men. They are seen and heard encouraging the toddler to pull on the serpent which he does quite bravely before getting a little fright and letting go of it.

The Instagram post which has over 220K views was captioned:

“Meanwhile in Australia Teaching this young rangler the proper way to handle a snake. Follow @wildsplanet for more and use #wildsplanet to be featured!”

The post sparked interesting comments and reactions from the public. While some thought the boy was brave, others found the snake-handling lesson rather careless. Check out some of their comments online:

Debonairdetsuki said:

“This is stupid. Leave the poor thing alone.”

zauka_moho reacted:

“Just a typical day in Australia.”

shebazaccheus12 replied:

“Omg...Hahaha....the baby is so adorable and brave. God protect him always.”

z.a.a.k commented:

“Is this a sport that one needs to learn this early? In my opinion, NO. Such close interaction with wildlife needs a certain amount of maturity first & at least better hand-eye coordination. Putting a toddler through such training is absolutely ridiculous.”

d_towngyal wrote:

“Yeah, very clever to stay so far away If the snake turns around in less than a second and bites the toddler's face he could lose his eye, nose, or lips. Snakes always focus on the eyes when they attack.”

Blackzkinhead responded:

“This is a tamed snake... you’re not gonna do this with a snake from the wild.”

