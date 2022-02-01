A playful mom took to social media to share a video showing her throw a live snake into her son’s bath

The little boy hardly seems phased in the viral clip as he can be seen warmly embracing the reptile

The post has over 6.3 million views on TikTok and several differing views and comments from online users

A mom did not get the reaction she was expecting after throwing a live snake into her son’s bath tub.

A boy's chilled reaction after having a snake thrown into his bathtub has online users stunned. Image: @m.o.bmomofboys / TikTok

The video was posted by user @m.o.bmomofboys on TikTok and has over 6.3 million views. In the clip, the mother is seen throwing the snake into the water. Judging by how bathtime went, it seems the little boy was quite happy with his unexpected slithery companion.

While some found the post funny, others were not so sure it was a good move to throw the snake in the bath water. Check out some of their comments on the clip:

Amanda reacted:

“I thought it was a rubber snake till I saw it swim. I threw my whole damn phone.”

TJ said:

“I would’ve simply passed away.”

Anie Lyn wrote:

“I thought that was a toy snake until it swam!”

Alexis Cueva commented:

“As a snake owner who has a young child who adores my snakes, why would you think it’s OK to seriously drop your snake in the bathtub?”

Kendall commented:

“OH HI URSULA” WHAT! I had a panic attack just watching over my screen. What a champ!”

Jeannie Johnson wrote:

“Ball pythons can have a nice soak in shallow water... they definitely shouldn't be thrown in with toys and children... you are stressing her out!!”

