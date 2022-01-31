A clip showing a mothers’ worst nightmare has surfaced on social media, leaving many feeling worried

Social media user @snakescontent shared a clip showing a mother discovering a snake lying next to her sleeping baby

People expressed their fears over this on the comment section and how their anxiety is now through the roof

Mothers have many irrational fears, but when you see a clip of one being real, that just sends your anxiety racing. Finding a snake lying next to your baby is a nightmare come true!

A mother woke up and noticed a giant snake creeping in the door right next to where her baby was sleeping. Image: TikTok / @snakescontent

Source: UGC

Social media user @snakescontent shared a clip of a moment that could have turned out fatal for a mother and her baby if the snake had lashed out. That snake is ginormous!

A CCTV camera caught a momma taking a nap on a hammock with her baby. After waking, the momma slid off and continued to rock the hammock in her sleepy state in order to keep bub asleep.

After coming to a bit, the mother noticed there was a snake near the hammock and she grabbed her baby and jumped away.

TikTok users react to the heart-dropping video clip

This clip left many, especially mothers, in utter shock. Just imagining seeing a snake next to their baby left many feeling high-strung. After watching the clip, some were in utter disbelief but glad the mother and her baby got out of the situation unharmed.

Take a look at some of the comments

@Bella Bush said:

“Bruh I deadass thought we were supposed to notice her laying on the kid. I had no idea there was a snake lmaoooo.”

@Ashley Nicole Norman said:

“My whole soul would’ve left my body.”

@Tshepo Mahlaba said:

“Now I’m checking around my room every 2 minutes.”

@Katricia Jipson said:

“I think I just died for a moment. I was not expecting that.”

@huemon_dooing said:

“Dude, you live in the jungle and you leave the door wide open...”

