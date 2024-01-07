People in the Free State lost their homes in 2022 due to flooding after a disaster caused by a local mine

A full dam at Jagersfontein collapsed and caused severe damage to surrounding residential areas

Families have gone homeless for more than a year, and there has been a recent development for those who lost houses

JAGERSFONTEIN - An area in the Free State was devastated by flooding in 2022. Jagersfontein was the site of a disaster when a dam wall crumbled.

Jagersfontein residents are still homeless after a dam wall causes flooding. Image: Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

Residents in the Free State area turned to authorities after their houses never got replaced. A contractor responded to the resident's cries after over a year since the disaster.

Free State dam rendered people homeless

In 2022 residents who lived near a dam in Jagersfontein lost their homes. People who were displaced never received help, and it has been 15 months.

What will happen to Jagersfontein's homeless?

A contractor, Thapelo Lebona told SABC News that they will be rebuilding 54 homes. They explained that although 70 houses are needed, they have started construction since some residents sought legal action.

SA upset by delayed home rebuilding in Jagersfontein

Many people commented on the poor service delivery. Online users complained that authorities never help those in need.

Bongani Mgubela said:

"How come the construction only begins now after the president promised a quick fix to the problem."

Makhweshela Mese Kwazi Mbayi wrote:

"They must finish before April because after voting they will leave it incomplete."

Itumeleng Mokwena added:

"Remember the President will soon announce the election dates."

Menzi Menzistos commented:

"Congratulations to community of Jagersfontein and well done to our Provincial government also national government."

4 orphaned siblings get house built by SAPS

Briefly News previously reported that Limpopo police spokesperson Brigadier Hlulani Mashaba explained how South African police managed to build a home for brother and sister. The children had a harrowing story of losing their mother.

South African police stepped in to alleviate the struggles the children faced. Mzansi peeps were touched by their story.

According to Sunday World, SAPS Limpopo Brigadier Hlulani Mashaba said twins lost their mom in 2014. She was survived by Tumi Selahle, Tokollo, who was 13 weeks old when their mom died, as well as Lesley and Oratile.

Source: Briefly News