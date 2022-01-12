On 8 January severe flash floods began in Buffalo City in the Eastern Cape, causing widespread damage

The floods left hundreds of people homeless and claimed 14 lives, including a matric pupil who was eager to find out her results

The flood damage is being assessed by the Eastern Cape's Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Department

EASTERN CAPE - On 8 January severe flash floods began in Buffalo City in the Eastern Cape, causing widespread damage. The floods left hundreds of people homeless and claimed 14 lives.

One of the deceased was a matric pupil, aged 18, whose family said was eager to see her matric results, which are being released this month. She died when her shack was washed away in the flood.

According to News24, two public halls are being used to temporarily house 70 of the people who have lost their homes in the flood. However, there are hundreds of Buffalo City residents who are homeless and don't know when they will be housed.

Hundreds of people have been left homeless and 14 people died due to floods in the Eastern Cape.

Source: Twitter

Eastern Cape government assists flood victims

The flood damage is being assessed by the Eastern Cape's Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Department. The department is also helping families of the deceased with funeral arrangements.

EWN reports that the department is working in partnership with the Gift of the Givers to provide relief for the displaced flood victims in the form of temporary shelter, clothes and food items. They had to get more items from KwaZulu-Natal and Western Cape, because the Eastern Cape office did not have enough supplies.

"People need mattresses, blankets, hygiene packs. School is opening in a week's time. These parents are already bought school uniforms, clothing, books, stationery - it's all washed away," a spokesperson said.

Reactions to the Eastern Cape floods

Source: Briefly News