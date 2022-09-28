Another dam wall collapsed in Jagersfontein, Free State, on Tuesday, 27 September following the recent tragedy

A lawyer representing families affected by the previous collapse said it could have been prevented

The lawyer claimed that the mining company, Jagersfontein Developments, has done nothing to support residents

FREE STATE - Another dam wall collapsed in Jagersfontein on Tuesday, 27 September, as community members attempted to rebuild their lives following the recent tragedy in the area.

Another dam wall collapses in Jaggersfontein on Tuesday, 27 September. Image: Alet Pretorius

Source: Getty Images

The collapse is suspected to have been caused by heavy downpours recently. However, the lawyer representing families affected by the disaster believes that Tuesday’s incident was preventable.

Lawyer Richard Spoor, who is representing 30 families, told EWN that the inner wall and compartment that didn’t collapse initially were weakened.

Before the collapse, Spoor said he wrote to the mine and asked for assurances of the measures taken to prevent it from collapsing.

The lawyer claimed that the mining company, Jagersfontein Developments, has done nothing to support the local community.

According to the Daily Sun, the first incident left 250 people displaced, one dead and 70 others hospitalised.

South Africans react to the incident:

@FuthiGama said:

“I feel for the people. The ecological disaster has not been counted.”

@Mr_Khambule178 wrote:

“Smh! People are blaming the government when the majority of these dams are privately owned.”

@IskraRSA added:

“Sorry, this has to be inspected. Something fishy going on.”

