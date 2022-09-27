Nigeria’s national electricity grid collapsed on Monday, 26 September, leaving parts of the country in darkness

Electricity distribution firms, DisCos, said they were working with Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) to restore the power

Enugu Electricity Distribution Company was unable to provide service to its customers in several states

Nigeria’s blackouts continue as the electricity grid fails again. Image: Audu Marte

Source: Getty Images

They did not explain what caused the blackout that left many businesses and households without power.

TimesLIVE reported that the grid collapsed at least four times since the start of the year, which was attributed to technical problems.

TCN is the last critical aspect of the electricity market in Nigeria, being managed by the government.

Enugu Electricity Distribution Company’s Head of Corporate Communications, Emeka Ezeh, said all interface TCN stations are out of supply.

The company was unable to provide service to its customers in several states, according to The Guardian.

Social media users react to the blackouts:

@EngOlaro said:

“This is more than sorcery! With all the billionaires, highly educated, skilled and hardworking citizens, one wonders why a “presidential directive” cannot be issued. Or CIC a general cannot to order Maramoja to contain this.”

@TDdaPG7 wrote:

“This is what our future looks like under Andre de Ruyter.”

@ZoobanSingh posted:

“ZA to follow!”

@MaryAnnOmonze added:

“As per usual.”

Source: Briefly News