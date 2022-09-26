Google accidentally transferred $249,999 (about R4.4million) into the account of a security engineer

The company transferred the money to Sam Curry’s bank account three weeks ago and failed to rectify the error

Google attributed the money transfer to human error and thanked Curry for informing them of the issue

UNITED STATES - The world’s biggest search engine, Google, apparently accidentally transferred $249,999 (about R4.4million) into the account of a security engineer.

Google sent a large sum of money to a stranger's bank account. Image: Smith Collection & Stock image

Source: Getty Images

Taking to Twitter, Sam Curry, shared that the multi-billion-dollar company made the payment about three weeks ago.

“Google randomly sent me $249,999 and I still haven’t heard anything on the support ticket. Is there any way we could get in touch, Google?” said the engineer.

He also added that it was okay if the company did not want the money back.

According to the Daily Sun, Google said that the payment was human-error.

The search engine company said it would be working to rectify the issue and thanked Curry for bringing the matter to its attention.

Social media users react to the transfer:

@_rstudios_ said:

“Send it to me I’ll take care of it.”

@darrenpauli wrote:

“Got to hand it to you: if I were you, I’d be the man formerly known as Sam Curry.”

@JoshuaPwnage added:

“Let me give you my cash app, I know how to return the funds safely.”

