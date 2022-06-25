Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande has wanted that those who defrauded the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NFSAS) system

Those who could fall foul of the government include those who earn high salaries and students who are not using the funds for their intended purpose

Nzimande said that he believed that e South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) is being used as an entry point for corruption

JOHANNESBURG - Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande has warned students who are receiving National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NFSAS) not to help their families.

Most students receiving the grants come from disadvantaged backgrounds and it is believed that many of them are using their grant money to help their families.

Blade Nzimande accuses those who abused the NSFAS system of stealing from the poor. Photo credit: GCIS/Flickr

However, Nzimande warned students that the money must be used for its intended purpose. He delivered a speech on the 2022 Financial Aid scheme and said that the government would not allow the system to be abused.

He also mentioned that only those who really need the funding should get it and cited an example of a senior government official's kids receiving NSFAS funding.

Almost 700 000 students are receiving funding and the government is now completely in control of the distribution of the funds and aims to deal with those who are defrauding the system according to SABC News.

Nzimande dropped a bombshell when he said that he suspected the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) is facilitating corruption in tertiary institutions according to EWN.

