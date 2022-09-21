The former lotteries commission boss, Philemon Letwaba's pension of over 2.8 million, got frozen by the SIU

The unit states that he received illegal funds from non-profit organisations (NPO) through an investigation they implemented

The search was authorised by Cyril Ramaphosa, giving the agency free rain to uncover any wrongdoing

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Former Lotteries Commission boss Philemon Letwaba's pension of over 2.8 million was frozen by the SIU.

Philemon Letwaba’s Pension of Over 2.8 Million got Frozen by the SIU, where they suspected foul play. Images: Philemon Letwaba/ Twitter, LinkedIn

Source: UGC

According to TimesLive, the former COO's big payout was intervened by the Special Tribunal, which has stopped the Liberty Group from giving Letwaba his pension.

The SIU launched the investigation after the former commissioner suddenly resigned from the National Lotteries Commision (NLC) while a disciplinary hearing was in process. He was found to have distributed NLC funds to various NPOs from which he benefited.

According to Independent Online, some very shady transactions happened. For example, a school that was burnt beyond repair had received R25 million worth of funding through an NPO. However, Letwaba had received R4 million from the funds from the NPOs.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

This all happened without any proof of work or activity being done whatsoever. Peeps across Mzansi were quite displeased by this news, with many complaining and cracking jokes about corruption. The comments stem from a TimesLive Facebook post. See them below:

Francoise Hannah Phillips said:

"How about freezing all of his and his family's assets? We need the harshest criminal accountability for those who have looted the state. Paid suspensions and frozen pensions are just not good enough."

Lwazi Cedric Mamba mentioned:

"I'll celebrate once he's in jail. This country is a mess beacause of corrupt leaders like him."

Sarah Laubscher commented:

"He has won the lottery so many times, he's stopped counting. Tata ma Chanc "

Michael Ozil shared:

"Some guys are having it all...while some of us are having hard time. Anyway, look at the end result."

Toti Wilds posted:

"Pay back the money you stole from all the Charities, including all the Spca's."

Kwanda Zondo said

"I look forward to seeing convictions and criminals going to jail. They have been freezing and seizing assets for a while now."

Sandile Vellem mentioned:

"Thieving is South Africa's serious problem."

Selo Lomntu commented:

"He is the reason I haven't won lotto yet."

Duduzane Zuma clean up Durban, his selfless acts of kindness fill the people of Mzansi’s hearts with hope

In another story, Briefly News previously reported that Duduzane Zuma is proving why he is fit to run our beautiful country. Getting his hands dirty, Duduzane and his team conquered various clean-up projects in and around Durban.

Durban is a beautiful city. However, it is no secret that it has been neglected and is slowly taking a turn for the worst. Duduzane wants to ensure this does not happen, so he got his men on the ground and got down to business.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News