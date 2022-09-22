An attorney has been granted R25 000 bail after being arrested for allegedly cheating her client out of a substantial Road Accident fund claim

A man hired the lawyer to assist in a claim for the man's minor child, who was involved in a severe accident

The Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) apprehended the attorney in Pretoria on Tuesday, 20 September

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

MIDDLEBURG - The Middleburg magistrate's court has released an attorney who allegedly defrauded her client on R25 000 bail. The lawyer cheated her client out of an R1.8 million Road Accident Fund payout.

An attorney has been granted R25 000 bail after being arrested for cheating her client out of a R1.8m Road Accident Fund payout. Image: boonchai wedmakawand & Yellow Dog Productions

Source: Getty Images

The Hawks arrested the 41-year-old attorney in Pretoria on Tuesday, 20 September, for fraud and theft. According to Hawks spokesperson Capt Dineo Sekgotodi, a man hired the lawyer's firm to handle a claim on behalf of his child.

TimesLIVE reported that the claim was successful, and the money was paid into the attorney's trust account. However, the attorney created a fake reference that indicated the payout had been transferred to the father and proceeded to transfer the money to another bank account.

Convicted Road Accident Fund fraudster ordered to pay over R60k to the State

In a similar story, a former Bellville attorney sentenced to jail two years ago for defrauding the RAF was ordered to pay the State R62 800.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

News24 reported that Brain Albertus Baumann was sentenced to 12 years in 2020. Hawks spokesperson Zinzi Hani sais the court decided that Baumann should pay the money into the State's Criminal Assets Recovery Account (CARA) in accordance with the Prevention of Organised Crime Act (POCA).

SA reacts to the attorney defrauding her client

South Africans think the attorney should lose her licence to practice as a lawyer.

Here are some comments:

Timothee Makanishe said:

"The attorney thought s/he was clever. Now he will lose his permit."

Tshepo Ndhlovu added:

"The LPC should strike her off the roll immediately."

Tshepo Ndhlovu commented:

"She's so heartless"

Jabulani Mazibuko claimed:

"It's difficult to claim without a lawyer, and lawyers are working with RAF staff to make things happen fast, then steal from their clients and share money with RAF staff."

Madimetja Johannes Mojapelo suggested:

"Attach everything that belongs to her and do as you did with adv Teffo. Struck her off the roll immediately."

North West municipal manager arrested for alleged involvement in R2.4 million fraud, SA calls for prosecution

In a related matter, Briefly News reported that South Africans are calling for the prosecution of former Bojanala District Municipality Municipal Manager Pogisho Patrick Shikwane following his recent arrest.

He is accused of allegedly contravening the Municipal Finance Management Act (MFMA) and appeared before the Rustenburg Magistrate's Court on Monday, 19 September.

According to the Hawks, while serving as an action municipal manager Shikwane allegedly irregularly appointed a company, Big Time Strategic Consultants, to provide audit services and develop an Information Communication Technology strategy for the municipality for over R2.4 million.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News