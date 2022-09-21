Brazillian drug trafficker Tania Cavalcante Amarante has been sentenced to 8 years in prison by a Cape Town court

The drug mule was apprehended on 21 Februbraury when narcotics were found in her luggage and shows at Cape Town International Airport

Amarante received her 8 year sentence after the drug mule entered into a plea agreement with the State

CAPE TOWN - The Bellville Regional Court has sentenced a Brazilian drug mule to 8 years in prison for trafficking heroin and cocaine worth R870 000 from Brazil to Cape Town.

Tania Cavalcante Amarante has been sentenced to 8 years imprisonment after she was nabbed with R870 000 worth of narcotics in Cape Town. Image: Hadi Nurseha/EyeEm & Yellow Dog Productions

Source: Getty Images

Tania Cavalcante Amarante was arrested at the Cape Town International Airport in February after she was caught trying to smuggle narcotics into the country.

Amarante was travelling from Sao Paulo when the drugs were found in her luggage and shoes. The Hawks nabbed Amarante on 21 February after the received a tip off that large amounts of narcotics would be arriving in Cape Town via Qatar airline, IOL reports.

According to EWN the cocaine weighed almost three kilograms and the heroin weighed 200 grams. Amarante was sentenced after entering into a plea agreement with the State.

South Africans react to the drug mule's 8-year sentence

While some social media users congratulated the Cape Town court for handing down the conviction, others believe 8 years is a short sentence.

@ronny_malatji2 said:

"Well done judges of Cape Town under the DA but if it was in joburg she was not gonna go to jail."

@WaywardVulcan suggested:

"Decriminalise drugs and put an end to the farce that is drug enforcement. Legalise these substances, distribute them via pharmacies and tax them to pay for treatment centers for those who need them. Put an end to this cycle of nonsense."

Romesh Lamb Rawana observed:

"Cape Town has a drug problem and yet you enter plea bargains with the very same people who distribute these drugs."

Theophiluz Birdboy Kgasu added:

"8 is nothing."

Sharon Botha commented:

"Should have got life"

SA woman convicted on drug charges in Thailand has life sentence slashed, was initially handed death penalty

In a similar matter, Briefly News reported that in Thailand last year, Ashley Oosthuizen was found guilty of narcotics offences and given a life sentence. The 23-year-old's sentence was decreased to 33 years after the Koh Samui appeal court reviewed her case.

Before starting work at her boyfriend's restaurant, Oosthuizen taught English in the country. He was a suspected drug dealer, which led to Oosthuizen's arrest during a restaurant raid.

Oosthuizen was apprehended after signing for a package of illegal drugs for her partner, who has since avoided police, who are still looking for him.

Source: Briefly News