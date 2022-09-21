Former top cop Khomotso Phahlane and several others were arrested for R54 million tender scandal were released on bail

They appeared in the Pretoria Specialised Commercial Crimes Court and were granted bail ranging from R5 000 to R50 000

Former Independent Police Investigative Directorate head Robert McBride, who worked on the case, welcomed the arrest

PRETORIA - Former National Police Commissioner Khomotso Phahlane and several others who were arrested for their alleged involvement in a R54 million procurement scandal were released on bail on Wednesday, 21 September.

Former top cop Khomotso Phahlane and others arrested for a R54 million scandal were released on bail. Image: Getty image & @AdvoBarryRoux

Several high-ranking generals in the Crime Intelligence Division and two businessmen were among those arrested. The accused were released on bail ranging from R5 000 to R50 000.

They appeared in the Pretoria Specialised Commercial Crimes Court following their arrest in a string of raids across the country, according to News24.

The accused are facing fraud, theft, and corruption charges.

The former Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) head Robert McBride welcomed the arrest. He was part of the team that investigated the accused and said the case was watertight.

McBride claimed that the accused conducted a reign of terror against IPID investigators, according to SABC News. The matter has been postponed to Wednesday, 7 December.

South Africans react to arrests:

@BrendaChetty008 said:

“No wonder we are in this mess, there is zero rule of law in this country, just endless thievery and gluttonous appetite for wealth and control. Is there any hope ANC has to go?”

@ComradeCadre posted:

“When a top cop is a criminal. Even the lower cops shall be criminals. Another public servant is a criminal. Public servants are lawless criminals.”

@sydneymudau10 added:

“It is always good to make arrests but conviction is what matters most."

