Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan told Eskom’s directors that he plans to shake up its board

While it is unclear if the current board will be replaced, Cabinet recently stated that members should be strengthened

The board lacks skills in the engineering and electricity supply industries and could see major changes

JOHANNESBURG - Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan plans to make changes within Eskom’s board.

Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan plans to make changes to Eskom’s board. Image: Waldo Swiegers

The minister informed the directors of the power utility on Tuesday, 27 September, that the changes are imminent.

While it is unclear if the current board will be replaced, Cabinet recently stated that members should be strengthened.

The power utility has six non-executive directors; however, it can have a maximum of 13, according to News24.

The Eskom board lacks skills in the engineering and electricity supply industries.

While there is a huge uproar about the state of the power utility and the leadership of Eskom’s CEO André de Ruyter, the board’s chairperson Professor Malegapuru Makgoba has supported him.

Engineering News reported that there was a strong sentiment expressed in last week’s Cabinet meeting that De Ruyter should be fired.

SA reacts to the possible replacement:

@mellowmilez said:

“He must not forget himself, De Ruyter and Oberholzer.”

@Chemeng_AFE commented:

“I don’t think Gordhan should be allowed anywhere near SOE appointments. His history around these appointments is dubious.”

Source: Briefly News