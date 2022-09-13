President Cyril Ramaphosa has offered the government's support to the people of Jagersfontein who were affected by the mining disaster

The accident that occurred due to the Jagersfontein Developments left one person dead, four missing, and numerous displaced

Ramaphosa apologised to community members for failing to listen to their concerns for several years and called for calm in the area

JAGERSFONTEIN - President Cyril Ramaphosa has vowed the government’s support to Jagersfontein residents after an accident at a mine caused damage to at least 100 homes. The accident left one person dead, four missing, and numerous displaced.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has promised Jagersfontein residents government support. Image: Phill Magakoe & @GovernmentZA

The president visited the area on Monday, 12 September, following the accident and said the government would attend to the needs of those who lost their household possessions. According to EWN, Ramaphosa called for calm and said an investigation into the accident would be conducted.

The president’s comments followed the irate residents accusing the government of failing to listen to their concerns about the area for over 10 years. Ramaphosa apologised to the community members and said they would not be abandoned.

Mineral Resources and Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe and his deputy Nobuhle Nkabane will visit the area on Tuesday, 13 September. The minister cut his business trip to South Sudan and Niger short to attend to the Jagersfontein residents, News24 reported.

Mantashe is expected to meet with those affected by the disaster in Bloemfontein. Thereafter, the pair will move to Jagersfontein, where they will meet with the management of the mining company.

The company, Jagersfontein Developments, has made R20 million available to assist those affected by the disaster. According to a statement released by the company, it is cooperating with local authorities and has offered assistance to the affected community.

South Africans saddened by the mining disaster:

@Prettyboy_056 said:

“I’d advise residents of Jagersfontein not to hold their breath, we all know Ramaphosa was sent there by his masters to assess and safeguard their interests in that mine.”

@Tshepis03325092 commented:

“The president cannot make promises to the people of jagersfontein. He has too much on his plate. People will expect him to deliver tomorrow, while it’s a process. What happened in Durban with the floor? The people of Durban are still waiting.”

@BlackWizSA added:

“It’s not the promise I am worried about, it’s more the when and how that concerns me. There will be an article written about this in 10 years’ time about how the community of Jagersfontein have been neglected.”

Government wants company that owns Jagersfontein Dam in Free State to compensate affected families

In a related matter, Briefly News also reported Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy Gwede Mantashe says the company that owns the Jagersfontein mine tailings dam should take responsibility for the claustrophobe and compensate the victims.

This comes after the dam wall collapsed on Sunday, 11 September, at around 6 in the morning, resulting in multiple deaths, injuries and severe destruction to people’s homes and property.

The dam was previously owned by the De Beers until it was sold in 2010.

