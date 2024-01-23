Inmates who wrote the 2023 matric exams in South African correctional centres are celebrating a remarkable 93.2% pass rate

Justice Minister Ronald Lamola congratulated the incarcerated learners for their academic achievement during their sentences

Lamola also urged employers to recognise the skills of parolees, highlighting contributions to various industries

Inmates who undertook the 2023 matric exams within South African correctional centres achieved an outstanding 93.2% pass rate.

Justice Minister Ronald Lamola proudly shared the news during an announcement at the Durban Correctional Centre (DCS), acknowledging the dedication and commitment of the incarcerated learners.

Inmates matric results

According to SABCNews, a total of 187 inmate candidates wrote the National Senior Certificate exams in the past year. Among full-time candidates, an impressive 93.2% passed, with 137 out of 147 securing success in their 2023 matric exams.

The Department of Correctional Services (DCS) also accommodated part-time registered learners, achieving an 84% pass rate where 157 out of 187 learners passed, and 100 of them achieved bachelor passes.

Justice minister's plea to employers

While applauding the inmates for their educational achievements, Lamola issued a plea to employers. He urged them not to overlook the skills of parolees and advocated for equal opportunities and fair compensation.

SA applauds matric inmates

South Africans on social media joined in acknowledging the inmates' commitment to education and personal growth.

Tshepiso Motlhamme said:

"Everyone deserves better, they're correcting themselves. We applaud them."

Zizipho Zizi commented:

"It's good that they doing better things and when they come out they must stay on this path."

Premier Hlase wrote:

"Let's be honest which correctional teacher would give inmates a zero in an exam? Where are you gonna work tomorrow?"

Mo Jacobs added:

"They only have books to worry about no stress about rent or electricity or the next meal."

Sebolai Molefe stated:

"That means that prisoners are intelligent."

90 Inmates get 278 matric distinctions

In a related article, Briefly News reported that Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga revealed the exceptional matric results achieved by young inmates who wrote their final exams in correctional facilities last year.

A total of 90 inmates secured bachelor degree passes, with a combined 278 distinctions. Out of the 147 incarcerated learners who were full-time candidates.

