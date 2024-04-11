An education expert expressed doubt about the value of the Grade 9 certificate that the Department of Basic Education wants to implement

The Department revealed that the purpose of the certificate is to determine which skills learners display during their Grade 9 years that the Department can focus on building for the rest of their schooling years

The expert does not believe that the certificate is viable, and many South Africans weighed in on the matter

JOHANNESBURG – An education expert side-eyed the Grade 9 certificate the Department of Basic Education is expected to introduce. She doubted it would achieve what the Department said it should when implemented.

Expert criticises Grade 9 certificate

According to SABC News, the expert said implementing the certificate is costly and sees no value it could add. She pointed out that the labour market struggles to absorb workers with matric certificates.

South Africans had different views

Below are some of the opinions netizens on Facebook shared about the certificate.

Andey Slayde said:

"University and college graduates cannot be gainfully employed in South Africa. Not sure what they think a mere grade 9 certificate will do in securing employment. Beyond laughable."

Brilliant kaMnyamande said:

"The matter is not about getting employment, but it will provide an option to those who want to pursue technical schooling."

Dhonga Dilika slammed the expert.

"Nonsense. With that grade 9 certificate, I will apply at FET college, acquire a skill and by the time others are doing grade 12, I will be equipped with much-needed skills to join the artisan world."

Azania Nozwelethu Mzalwana opposed the certificate.

"I don't know how they could sit down and sign off on this. I mean, it's tough outside with a grade 12 certificate."

Nkosinathi Hlathswayo said:

"The ANC failed to change apartheid policies, and that's why black South Africans don't benefit from the economy."

