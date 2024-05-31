Sizwe Dhlomo is not letting up and continued his trolling spree on Mmusi Maimane

This after the BOSA leader's goal for the general elections seemingly came crashing down and had him humiliated

Mzansi dragged Mmusi mercilessly, claiming that he was focused on being a troll instead of growing his party

Sizwe Dhlomo threw shade at Mmusi Maimane's goal for the general elections. Images: sizwedhlomo, mmusimaimane

Mmusi Maimane can't catch a break, and Sizwe Dhlomo seems to always be ready to serve him a lashing. This after an old article resurfaced where the BOSA leader hoped to secure two million votes and beat the DA and EFF, but alas.

Sizwe Dhlomo trolls Mmusi Maimane

As South Africans eagerly wait for the results of the general elections, netizens already have a clue about which parties will stay on top and which will continue to scrape the bottom of the political barrel.

As results are counted in real-time, the ANC, DA and MK are leading the pack with the most votes, while the rest trail behind.

DA's Dean Macpherson posed a question on Twitter (X) about how BOSA leader, Mmusi Maimane's party was doing in the elections, referencing a screenshot of an article in which he shared his election goals.

The former DA president set his sights on two million votes, and to jump ahead of his former party and the EFF.

Sadly, Maimane did not make it to the top 10, while the DA and EFF appeared in the top five at number two and four, respectively. Sizwe Dhlomo trolled the BOSA president while calling Macpherson to order:

"Don’t do this… lol."

Mzansi reacts to Mmusi Maimane being dragged

Netizens aren't at all sympathetic towards Maimane, saying he was wildly ambitious and needed to get his priorities straight:

JodiSAnne said:

"In reality, it was never in the vicinity of anyone’s wildest imagination."

Siya_Ndlumbini suggested:

"He should just ask for a love back from Gogo Helen and stop his nonsense."

CalliePhakathi joked:

"It was all a dream."

DjMjora dragged Mmusi:

"This one might not even score a seat. His attention has been misdirected and focused on SA celebrities supporting the ANC."

Sizwe Dhlomo defends DJ Shimza

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Sizwe Dhlomo defending DJ Shimza from Mmusi Maimane.

The radio personality called Maimane to order for dragging Shimza on his support for the ANC.

Source: Briefly News