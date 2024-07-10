Sizwe Dhlomo came to Makhadzi's defence over the now-trending beneficiary allegations

This after the Department of Sports, Arts and Culture released a statement claiming to have supported the singer financially

Mzansi agrees with Sizwe, saying Makhadzi was mistreated and that the Department needed to do right by her

Sizwe Dhlomo stood up for Makhadzi after she was labelled a government beneficiary. Images: sizwedhlomo, makhadzisa

Sizwe Dhlomo defended Makhadzi after the singer released a tearful statement addressing claims that she's on the government's payroll.

Sizwe Dhlomo stands up for Makhadzi

All hell broke loose after the Department of Sports, Arts and Culture prepared the public that it would release its complete list of beneficiaries.

Briefly News reported that Makhadzi was first to be outed as a "beneficiary", with the Department claiming it had assisted the singer on numerous occasions.

After sharing an emotional video statement explaining how the Department "helped" her, Sizwe Dhlomo called the Department out for mistreating the award-winning singer:

"But ke guys, it’s unfair what they did to Makhadzi. Badlala ngaye this lady."

Makhadzi revealed that she had never received financial aid from the government, and only "benefitted" from them paying her booking fees for their shows:

Mzansi weighs in on Sizwe Dhlomo's post

Netizens agree with Sizwe that the Department didn't do right by Makhadzi:

NdlovuVincentia said:

"They are being unfair."

social_gator wrote:

"She is a victim of Gayton’s clout chase."

198Nozie sympathised with Makhadzi:

"I don’t like what they are doing to this girl; this is just pure evil and jealousy. She worked really hard for what she has achieved."

Uncle_Tumz predicted:

'This is going to be the common trait of this GNU; sacrificing people to make yourself feel good. This is just an appetiser."

Mamssy81 posted:

"Natasha Thahane ate a million rands from the Department of Sports, Arts and Culture. Leave Makhadzi alone."

