Ntsiki Mazwai recently showed her support for the uMkhonto weSizwe Party ahead of the elections

The controversial activist revealed that the Jacob Zuma-led political party is the only one she resonates with and sparked mixed reactions

Fellow MK supporter, Manqoba Skenjana told Briefly News why he believes creatives are afraid of declaring support for the party

Ntsiki Mazwai revealed that she supports the uMkhonto weSizwe Party. Images: missntsikimazwai

Source: Instagram

Ntsiki Mazwai declared that she supports the uMkhonto weSizwe Party just a month ahead of the elections. This after she shared her opinion on older politicians and her stance on politics in South Africa.

Ntsiki Mazwai declares support for MK Party

A little over a month before the elections, it appears many people are exercising their political views and declaring support for their chosen parties.

Briefly News reported that Manqoba "Khulu" Skenjana made it known that he's an active supporter of the uMkhonto weSizwe Party.

Speaking to the publication, Khulu said he suspects fellow creatives are afraid of declaring their support for the party for fear of being blackballed:

"I have seen several public figures publicly showing their support for the parties they stand with. With the MK Party, there appears to be a fear of being stigmatised."

However, outspoken activist, Ntsiki Mazwai, officially declared that she too supports the MK Party.

Taking to her Twitter (X) page, Miss Mazwai revealed that, unlike other political parties, the MK Party spoke to her:

"MK is the only party which speaks to me. The other parties are too white-baas-created with black faces. MK is authentic."

Mzansi weighs in on Ntsiki Mazwai posts

Netizens praised Ntsiki for speaking (or tweeting) her mind and cheered her support for the MK Party:

sazisomzet said:

"You're right, Ntsiki. MK is authentic 'cause they are not funded by the Oppenheimer family like other parties, including the ruling party."

Odwa_Mniki gushed over Ntsiki:

"Every day I love you more, mnkam."

DlaminiKhutso wrote:

"Good choice."

Meanwhile, some netizens threw shade at Ntsiki and questioned the MK Party's policies:

Mtho2go was surprised:

"Is it the same MK that says pregnant teens will be sent to Robben Island when it takes over?"

Magezi asked:

"Authentic with an 82-year-old leader?"

AmukelaniMoyani was stunned:

"Jacob Zuma is gone! Why would anybody want to follow an old man who was a failure for ten years as a president?"

