Bheki Cele, the Minister of Police says he would not object to resigning if President Cyril Ramaphosa asked him to do so

Cele stated that if there is someone else out there who is better equipped at handling the affairs of the Police Ministry he will gladly step aside

South Africans are asking the president to make the call for Cele's resignation while others made a personal plea to the Minister

JOHANNESBURG - Police Minister Bheki Cele's job could be on the line. Various political organisations have been criticising cabinet ministers and want them removed.

The Democratic Alliance has now tabled a motion of no confidence and plans to vote out all ministers on 30 March at the National Assembly. Cele has been particularly targeted for this motion because of his inaction during the July unrest.

Minister of Police Bheki Cele says he is willing to resign from his position if President Cyril Ramaphosa asks him to do so. Image: GCIS/ Flickr

TimesLIVE reports that the unrest resulted in the deaths of 354 people in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng and approximately R50 billion of damage was caused as a result of the looting and destruction of property.

Speaking on Power to Truth with JJ Thabane on eNCA, Cele stated that he has no qualms with tendering his resignation if President Cyril Ramaphosa asks him to do so.

In the interview, Cele acknowledged he did not appoint himself as the Police Minister and believes that if there is someone better qualified to take on the role he is willing to step aside.

“I don’t employ myself. I believe if somebody can do better, they must come and do that. The president doesn’t even have to ask me to resign. He can just ask me to go and I will go, happily so,” said Cele.

South Africans want Bheki Cele to quit

@LadyCadaver666 said:

"Then go and let someone do better because South Africans of all races and creeds cannot continue raising our children in a crime scene."

@JohnWil60163557 said:

"Well, @CyrilRamaphosa got no backbone to ask or instruct #BhekiCele to resign, he needs the Zulu connection."

@Lanches59287740 said:

"We are asking you. Can someone set up a petition so that it's more visible because he doesn't believe it."

@ObedMagnificent said:

"We have been asking you since 2020 baba ndini. No one likes you. Wasn't that very obvious?"

@Hferrei85545680 said:

"Your resignation will be enthusiastically accepted."

@luya_madiba said:

"Zuma once said, "I want my day in court"!. When that day came, ducking and diving from Zuma was the order of the day. Moral of the story. "Words mean nothing to politicians"."

@wazinme007 said:

"Well if a person has morals, ethics, common sense, integrity, pride and honour, and if millions think u not good enough at what you do, then there is no need to wait for one man to make a decision that you ought to make yourself."

President Cyril Ramaphosa axes top cop Khehla Sitole As police commissioner, SA calls for Bheki Cele's head

Briefly News previously reported that South Africa no longer has General Khehla Sitole as its national police commissioner following President Cyril Ramaphosa's decision to fire the embattled top cop on Friday afternoon.

According to a statement released by the Presidency, Ramaphosa removed Sitole from his position as the head of the South African Police Service (SAPS) by mutual agreement effective from 31 March.

TimesLIVE reported Ramaphosa and Sitole both conceded the early termination served the best interest of the country. The report further claimed the timing of the former's departure would provide ample opportunity for a reasonable handover of tasks to senior SAPS officials.

