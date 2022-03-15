Veteran television personality and musician Bonginkosi Dlamini, who is popularly known as Zola 7, has shared his plans to come back to TV

The star who has been making headlines following the news that he needed financial assistance also promised to deal with unemployment

Zola 7 addressed the issue of scammers, urging those who want to assist him to contact his manager Siki Kunene

Hope With Zola presenter Zola 7 has shared his plans for the rest of the year. The veteran broadcaster who has been in the news seeking assistance from the public after facing hard ties said he is planning to get back to work.

Zola 7 also took the time to address the rumour that he received a lump sum from reality TV star and business mogul Shauwn' MaMkhize' Mkhize.

According to TimesLIVE, the award-winning superstar said MaMkhize did not assist him financially. Instead, she only wanted to cook for him. He said:

"MaMkhize didn't do anything to me. MaMkhize just wanted to cook for me and for me to meet her son and we stayed there the whole day. By the way, she's doing something amazing ... you're going to see very soon."

Speaking in the video, Zola also cautioned those who wanted to assist him by donating to his bank account, saying they should beware of scammers. He said they should contact his management team before donating.

That is not all; the Lwandle hitmaker said his fans should look out for his upcoming projects. He said his new projects would assist those who are struggling to find employment. He added:

“I will make a plan for a lot of you. I know that there is a problem with jobs in this country, just give me a little bit of a chance to recover ... I'm coming with the hustle this year. I'm going to try to help you, I've got all the right people.”

