Denial hitmaker Donald Moatshe has shared the heartbreaking news that his famous red microphone has gone missing

The signature item to his live performances was taken during a car break in a few days ago, and he is going through leaps and bounds to retrieve it

The soulful singer has even decided to offer up a reward to anybody who brings him some useful information in tracking down the mic

Donald Moasthe is on a mission to find his stolen microphone. The musician says he lost the famous red mic during a car break-in a few days ago.

I Deserve singer, Donald, was recently the victim of a crime. The RnB musician shared that his car was broken into, leading to the loss of one of his signature live performance pieces.

TimesLIVE reported that the singer plans to hunt his red microphone down. Donald is even prepared to offer a reward to anyone who can help him retrieve the stolen item. The media personality has opened up his DMs to those who wish to come forward with information.

The celeb posted a video on Instagram, where he said:

"I've got some bad news ... someone broke into my car and took the case that had my red mic, so my microphone has been stolen. I don't know what they going to do with it because you can't really sell that microphone ... I just wanted to ask for your help.

"If anyone has any sort of information please send me a DM and give me all that information. Whoever can help, I'm going to organise a reward for anyone who comes up with any sort of information that could help us. I am opening a case of theft."

@propser23_sa said:

"Sorry donito bro we will definitely come through with the info if we get anything."

@natalie_kgohlo wrote:

"It'll definitely find its way back to you in Jesus' name...Whoever stole it is obviously jealous and allowed the devil to use them, I mean of what use will it be to them. You shall find it."

@shobedewendy commented:

"No..... Babes, I'm so sorry. Even on your face, you can tell how hurt you are. Askies Broe, Cece @ciciworldwide please come here and give this man a hug and tell him for us that everything will be fine."

