Donald decided to team up with Comedy Central on a hilarious project which showcases both his funny and musical sides

Being actively involved in the comedy community and diving into the music industry, this was a no-brainer for Donald

Mzansi celebs Schalk Bezuidenhout, Peach van Pletzen and Kurt Darren got in on the action as well

Mzansi music artist Donald has put together an EP with Comedy Central like no other and some of our very own funny guys got involved.

Donald serenaded us with love songs and now we've gotten to know his funny side with his latest collaboration on Comedy Central's EP. Image: @donaldindenial

Source: Instagram

Speaking to TimesLIVE, Donald explained how creating this was a no-brainer for him as comedy has been a part of his life for some time. Mixing music with comedy just felt natural.

“I've had a strong relationship with the comedy industry for a while. I'm friends with a lot of comedians in the country and I support a lot of their shows... I'm always a subject at their shows when I'm there so this was a very easy project for me to be a part of,” he said.

Mzansi comedians Schalk Bezuidenhout and Peach van Pletzen and even Afrikaans singer Kurt Darren got in on the action. A lekker tune and a gooie lag, what more could you ask for?

The track is called Let Me Fill Your Holes and is all about the infamous potholes that engulf the roads of Mzansi. People were left in tears after hearing the track, and the good kind too!

