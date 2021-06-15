Trevor Noah slammed after skipping Mzansi for his world tour

South African-born comedian Trevor Noah has been slammed by Mzansi social media users after he announced his world tour

Many felt betrayed by the fact that the comedian did not include South Africa, or any other country in the continent on his tour schedule

The tour will be taking place in various countries in America and a few others in Europe only

South African-born comedian and talk show host Trevor Noah has come under fire from Mzansi social media users after he skipped the continent of Africa for his world tour.

The comedian is returning to the stand-up stage and embarking on a tour around America and some countries in Europe. Taking to social media, he made the announcement, leaving many Mzansi fans disappointed.

“I'm excited to announce my brand new "Back To Abnormal" World Tour with a special ticket presale going down tomorrow at 10am! Signup at TrevorNoah.com and use the code "HereWeGo" to get tickets before anyone else! We're coming back, baby. #BackToAbnormalTour”

Social media users shared their thoughts:

@wangalla said:

“Is it American world tour or rest of the world, world tour?”

@donnydunn said:

“Haibo Trevor, I know mzansi doesn't make you millions in ticket sales with exchange rates, but to leave us out from your schedule is msunery.”

@thatonzi said:

“It's a North American and European tour. Not a world tour. Stop it. You didn't even include any African and Asian cities. So it.s not a world tour.”

@37mph said:

“When are you coming to SA? Don't see dates for South Africa on the website.”

@gnnewsofficial said:

“Grootman it's not a world tour if, 1. you are not coming to Africa, 2. Do a South African accent but are not coming to South Africa. Peace, from Wakanda.”

Man slams Trevor Noah in viral video

A US TikTok star, @dougromeo4212, recently headed to the popular social media app to share a rant clip in which he heavily criticises SA-born TV show host Trevor Noah for being involved in what he calls struggles he knows nothing about.

In the clip, the man basically calls Noah out for being vocal about issues black Americans are faced with in the country even though he has never experienced anything he speaks about personally.

“You come over here, you talk about how badly black people in America have it — how the f**k would you know? How do you know that? You've never struggled in this country, you live in mansions, you're taking it easy. What's your fu***ng struggle?” he asked.

South African TikTok users were not having it and quickly took to the comment section where they defended Noah while shutting down Doug Romeo.

