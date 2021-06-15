Gospel music is hugely popular in Mzansi but one guy who recorded himself in a clip while failing to get the lyrics right has left people in stitches

@Thusoworldwide decided to give a rendition of an IPCC piece but social media users feel that the performance left a lot to be desired

Many are impressed with the guy's humility as he is able to laugh at himself, and it's undeniable that the video has some kind of entertainment value

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

A South African guy has shocked the internet with his singing skills. The musical hopeful is seen in a video circulating on social media singing along to a gospel track.

The Twitter account holder, @ThusoWorldWide, dropped a clip on his timeline and many will recognise the legendary group, International Pentecostal Church Choir, widely known as IPCC.

However, the guy’s singing skills have somehow disappointed his followers. Many feel the guy’s rendition could also hurt the feelings of the group’s leading vocalist, Emma Mkhwanazi, who is dubbed one of the finest singers in Mzansi.

South Africans share different views on the guy singing along a gospel song. Image: @Thusoworldwide/Twitter

Source: Twitter

The post reads:

"Listening to the Legendary IPCC.”

South Africa judges the rendition

@OfentseLK said:

“It's the laughing at yourself for me, hahaha!”

@Thatorula said:

“Mara fighter o cute san.”

@Lebza4dho said:

“Emma Mkhwanazi was found shaking.”

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

@Philly_Mohlala said:

“Bathong Thuso.”

Mzansi gives the thumbs-down to another track

Looking at related stories about music fails, Briefly News reported that a young South African woman recently headed to Twitter to share a video clip of a man and a woman singing a Xhosa song together.

In the clip, the man compliments the woman's voice with a guitar. "Rent free," @Zimmie_ captioned the video of the songbirds.

Locals did not seem to like it and made this increasingly clear in the comment section of the post. Many of them thought that the woman was not pronouncing the Xhosa lyrics with the accent they deserve.

@PiziePaw said:

"I thought it couldn't get any worse until Whitey opened his mouth and they started harmonising together."

@MatshegoBen said:

"Iyoooh. I don't know if I should laugh or cry. Do you guys think Ringo is laughing or crying?"

Enjoyed our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za