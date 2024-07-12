Ntsiki Mazwai demands that Mohale Motaung pay back the money he received from the government because he's not an artist

This after the socialite was revealed among the list of beneficiaries from the COVID-19 relief grant

Ntsiki's followers agree that Mohale should bring the money back, with some claiming that his sexuality gave him the upper hand

Ntsiki Mazwai wants Mohale Motaung to return the money he received from the COVID-19 relief grant. Images: Instagram/ missntsikimazwai and Twitter/ mohale_motaung

Source: UGC

Ntsiki Mazwai is still critiquing the COVID-19 beneficiary list and demanded that since it was solely for artists, Mohale Motaung had no reason to receive the funds and should pay it back.

Ntsiki Mazwai fires shots at Mohale Motaung

In the days following the release of the COVID-19 relief grant, social media has been up in arms criticising some of the people who benefitted from the fund, and Mohale Motaung has been catching the heat.

Briefly News reported the backlash the socialite received for getting far more money than other beneficiaries for his now-defunct Glam Troupe company.

Ntsiki Mazwai added to the drag by demanding that the former Mr Mhlongo return the R75K he received because it was meant for local artists, and he is not one:

"What was the Department of Sports, Arts and Culture giving Mohale money for? He isn’t an artist. He must pay back the money."

Mzansi reacts to Ntsiki Mazwai's demands

Netizens agree with Ntsiki and said Mohale did not deserve the funding:

AsanteGraceX said:

"He must pay it back."

iamnel__ wrote:

"You know, it's like winning the lottery without even buying a ticket! The corruption is amazing."

jaayyy87 posted:

"The alphabet gang always gets away with everything."

BrianJnrMalatji claimed:

"Obviously, he has a sugar daddy there."

haseenamajid trolled Mphale:

"He was acting in that reality show called his marriage."

jaydee_rhyme responded:

"Maybe it's all about who you date."

mrsmphuthi demanded:

"He must hand back the money."

Source: Briefly News