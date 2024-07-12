Sports, Recreation, Arts, and Culture Minister Gayton McKenzie has vowed to continue his exposé of grant recipients

McKenzie, in a now-viral clip, declared his intention to reveal an individual who received R20 million in funding publicly

The minister promised to find out how the funding was made possible and ruthlessly deal with the official who approved it

Sports, Recreation, Arts, and Culture Minister Gayton McKenzie is hellbent on revealing a R20 million grant beneficiary with his department. Image: Brenton Geach

JOHANNESBURG — Sports, Recreation, Arts, and Culture Minister Gayton McKenzie is continuing a public funding exposé by releasing the names of department financial beneficiaries despite much clamour.

A video is circulating of McKenzie giving insights into the unwavering effort during a recent news interview.

Gayton McKenzie continues funding exposé

In the material posted on Friday, 12 July, he reiterates his department's stance against a previously misguided funding disbursement.

X user @AdvBarrryRoux shared the one-minute clip with the caption:

"Nazo (There it is)."

A series of fire emojis accompanied the caption.

In it, McKenzie goes on a heated charge about how funds were allocated, drawing parallels between a national sports team and an individual.

"Once you take public money, the public should know who gets [it]. And, now, you want to say, 'No, McKenzie is exposing things in ...' Who are you?" McKenzie snapped.

"[They say], 'When you are minister, you mustn't expose us.' I'm the minister now. Let me do what I do as the minister."

Individual received R20 million funding

He told the interviewer that he was preparing to expose an individual who allegedly received R20 million in funding for building renovations.

"Netball South Africa was paid R2.5 million, which is nothing compared to individuals that were paid R20 million. For what? One individual, for instance, I went to go and see.

"[I asked my officials] why do you guys spend R20 million on this individual? [They said, 'No, we bought him a building. A building? 'No, we renovated his building for R20 million.'

"And we are bringing the individual out next week also. How can you spend R20 million for renovations on an individual while you have a national team like Netball SA getting R2.5 million?

"That nonsense is stopping. We're going to bring out ... and when I'm done with that, [I will] see who made this possible in my department, and then I will deal with them ruthlessly," McKenzie vowed.

