The man who was named as the person behind an infamous X account said he fears for his life and family

The Independent Media Group named Mohammed Yacoob Vawda as one of the people behind the @Goolammv profile

Vadwa, who has denied the claims, said he initially thought it was a prank until he saw it on one of the publications

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Zingisa Chirwa is an experienced Briefly News journalist based in Johannesburg, South Africa, who has covered current affairs on the radio for over 15 years.

The man labelled the mastermind behind @Goolammv's profile on X denied the claims. Images: Stock Images.

Source: Getty Images

The man who was named as the person behind the infamous @Goolammv X account said he fears for his life and family.

UKZN linked to X misinformation account

Mohammed Yacoob Vawda, who denied the allegations, said he was confused when people started calling him Goolammv until he saw the IOL article.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

The Independent Media Group held a media briefing on 15 July 2024, naming the UKZN lecturer as one of the brains behind the social media account. The group also accused Vawda of running a misinformation campaign and being linked to politicians and senior government officials.

Vawda, who was also a part-time comedian, told EWN that he initially thought the name-calling was a joke:

"At first, I was thinking it’s a joke or a prank or something, and then I saw it was on IOL…How can you make such massive allegations?"

Mzansi weighs in

South Africans shared their differing views on the media house's latest expose.

@RNaidoo asked:

" MSM media are jealous because all the news from these so-called ghost accounts have been released before they can get their hands on it?"

@nordienmn wondered:

"U have one name in those whole unmasking project? That’s really pathetic! "

@Saint_Pablo31 joked:

"Lady Whistledown??? "

@2Schay said:

"Thanks for letting us know; now we can all get that man the bells he deserves. By the way, honestly, your entire publication is trash."

@SocialistIDIOTS added:

"Lol, misinformation?? Like the 10 babies? Or like the world is round?"

SAPS in Gauteng address social media misinformation

Briefly News previously reported that Gauteng police refuted claims of 13 gang-related murders.

The SAPS highlighted the arrest of Morgan "Big John" John and detailed ongoing interventions and arrests aimed at reducing gang violence.

The police also pleaded with social media users to refrain from spreading misinformation.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News