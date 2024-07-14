An online user made a glaring claim against Morda on the timeline, sparking a frenzy among Mzansi social media users

The X user, @Mor09Mol, was replying under a video of Morda, DJ Zinhle's husband, lighting up the dance floor

In the post, DJ Zinhle happened to catch a stray, which left fellow X users wondering about the poster's intent

An online user made a glaring claim against Morda. Images: @murdahbongz and @djzinhle

Source: Getty Images

Few things are believable if they are void of irrefutable evidence, especially online, where netizens have free rein over anything they say.

Taken with a pinch of salt, especially over a hearty meal, social media information can be divisive.

Such was the case on Mzansi's X streets on Sunday to bring the weekend to a dramatic close.

Thanks to @Mor09Mol's post, the online community had plenty to chew the cud over around the lunch table.

Taking to Twitter, the X user wrote:

"One thing I like about this guy [is] he loves my roommate at varsity more than the gogo. The gifts we get..."

The post replied to a clip of Morda breaking out in his trademark wild spin while DJing during one of his sets, with the poster taking a light jab at his entertaining theatrics.

@Ori_RSA shared the video with the caption:

"I bet DJ Zinhle is married to a tornado, bro."

If the intention of the author of the post about Morda, who shares a daughter with DJ Zinhle, whom it seems the post takes a subtle jab at — was to spark interest on the timeline, they undoubtedly did so.

Online users' interest piqued

The post garnered 3400 likes, nearly 900 reposts, and 600 comments after clocking almost 770,000 hits within its first five hours.

Briefly News looks at some of the responses that flooded the mentions.

@ManimoDj wrote:

"Without evidence, this tweet is useless."

@_ShaunKeyz said:

"On this app, someone can tweet anything and the whole TL will run with it."

@Ndi_Muvenda_ added:

"Tell us everything, but am sure after he sees this post, [the] gifts will likely stop coming."

Source: Briefly News