A supposed new trend is upon Mzansi as a video of a woman transforming her smile from smooth to gapped makes the rounds

X user @Ndi_Muvenda_ shared the viral scenes in which the woman was seen getting the procedure to change her appearance

Chirpy social media users graced the mentions with a flood of hilarious reactions after taking in the odd and unexpected scenes

A woman changed her appearance when she opted for a gap in her teeth. Images: ultramarinfoto and Oliver Helbig

Source: Getty Images

A supposed new trend has taken Mzansi by storm after a video of a woman getting her teeth ground to create a large gap in the middle went viral.

The scenes amused and perplexed online users, who scratched their heads over the irreversible decision.

X user @Ndi_Muvenda_ posted the clip showing a woman smiling away as her teeth are cut in the supposedly new trend.

The caption read:

"You all making gaps now (pervy eyes emoji)?"

In the short 14-second clip, a man uses a dental micromotor to smooth the two front-most incisors of her upper jaw.

The teeth are where a crevice is visible in people with a natural gap.

Most people have four incisors on both the upper and lower jaws, including the front two teeth and the teeth on either side of them.

Each incisor has a narrow edge to help cut into food when one bites.

Mzansi fusses over gapping

The viral clip of the woman, who cut a happy figure after the transformation, which was clearly not done by a dentist, caused a frenzy as it surpassed eight million views in less than 24 hours.

Over 7200 likes, 3600 bookmarks, 3400 reposts and 1500 responses graced the mentions.

Briefly News camped in the comments to bring readers the interesting reactions to the post.

@J_Finnsworld wrote:

"The dumbest sh#t I've ever seen. I was born with a big #ss gap and hated it. Kids would always talk about me, and they wanna f#ck up [their] teeth for views. Smh."

@iamcorrectbro quizzed:

"Why ruin a perfectly good dentition? Why? Why?"

@ItsNishaJ remarked:

" I just can’t with people nowadays."

