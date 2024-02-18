Thula Sindi denied being involved in the misappropriation of a R5m grant earmarked for a poultry farm

He dismissed the accusations as slander after the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) released its report

South Africans took to social media to discuss the allegations and Sindi's denial and many are suspicious

Thula Sindi broke his silence regarding National Lotteries Commission grant allegations. Image: @thulasindi

Fashion designer Thula Sindi has vehemently denied accusations of embezzling grant money from the National Lotteries Commission (NLC).

According to TimesLIVE, Sindi refutes the allegation made by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU), stating that he provided a service and cannot be expected to forensically audit his customer's sources of income.

“I am a project consultant and offered a project advisory service for 12 months charging the bare minimum to cover my travel to the site, printing, telephone and research costs, etc. My name has been used as part of a sensationalist, malicious, and harmful campaign."

Thula Sindi implicated in grant scandal

Recent revelations have linked Sindi, along with actress Moitheri 'Terry' Pheto and her sister Dimakatso, to the alleged misappropriation of a R5 million grant intended for a poultry farm.

The report presented to parliament outlines a paper trail indicating payments made to Sindi's company, Black Planet Trading, as well as sums transferred to Moitheri Pheto's companies and personal accounts.

Social Media responses

The allegations against Sindi have stirred up discussion on social media. South Africans are debating his alleged involvement in the NLC grant scandal.

Read a few comments below:

@itsmrkabini asked:

"He's the biggest sgebengu this one. Kanti why are they not arrested?"

@Bukiwe56897 stated:

"Thula Sindi is the biggest mafia."

@PreciousShange wrote:"

A tsotsi has never admitted to being a tsotsi. "

@Rhoyi_Masoka tweeted:

"They all deny it."

@busiwe_bubu added:

"O jele tshelete ona. "

