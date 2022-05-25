A domestic worker studied towards her university degree while cleaning houses and her story has inspired many

A social media user shared the incredible story as a reminder to everyone that anything is possible if you work hard

People congratulated the women for moving mountains and not letting her circumstances define her future

An inspiring woman who worked as a domestic worker graduated with a university degree. A social media user shared her incredible story as a reminder to others to never give up.

Some live under harsh circumstances which have them believing they will never amount to anything more… that is not the case, and this story is truth of that.

Twitter user @MsNtfulini shared a side by side picture of the woman’s notable glowup. Going from a domestic worker to a university graduate is something truly inspiring.

“From a domestic worker to a BA degree graduate. Ntombizodwa Mahlangu did it, and you can too, so don't give up on your dreams.”

The people of Mzansi clap for the woman and her achievement

Seeing the inspiring story filled many with hope. You are only defined by your circumstances if you let them. It is up to you to make sure that you do not stay where you currently are and that you turn your dreams into reality.

Take a look at some of the comments:

@blessingjunz said:

“To those ones that want to give up.

“You're in the business of breaking generational curses, that’s why things don't come easy for you You're who your bloodline has been waiting for. Keep Going! You're Almost there, Don't give up. You're built for this. ❤️”

@tshegosa2 said:

@lwandleduma79 said:

