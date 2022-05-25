Professional athlete, Usain Bolt , met his match in a school kid recently when they both took to the dance floor to express themselves

, The school kid shook and twisted her body like there were no bones in it as she danced with much energy and amazing talent

Instagram users who have seen the video have poured praises and admiration on the young girl for her stunning performance

Usain Bolt has been seen in a viral video dancing with a school kid who did an amazing job with her legs.

The girl who was seen in her school uniform challenged the runner to a marathon dance and the result left many people stunned.

The girl showed a lot of energy and confidence. Photo credit: @usainbolt/@athletics.weekly

Twisting bodies like robots

Both Usain Bolt and the school kid did an amazing job, twisting and shaking their bodies in a way that made people think they have no bones.

The girl showed a lot of confidence

Their skills on the dance floor have caught the attention of Instagram users who have continued to shower them with praises and admiration.

Despite being a kid, the girl was able to match Bolt's energy on the dance floor and she never gave up until the end.

The nice video has warmed many hearts online with many people commending the girl for her amazing confidence.

Watch the video below:

Instagram users react

@clementmarfo said:

"This is so wholesome."

@iamkinfils commented:

"Shoulders work or woke."

@cloud.__.quotes reacted:

"The guy is a vibe."

@whereis.rachid said:

"This is dope!."

@staryoutha commented:

"Love me country Jamaica."

@farah_terzine said:

"You can take black out of Africa, but you can't take the African spirit and natural talents out of black."

@mcoleball commented:

"I love her confidence."

