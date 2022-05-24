A heartwarming moment between a groom and bride recorded at a traditional wedding has gone viral

In the video making the rounds, the groom who appeared to be on his knees wept profusely before the bride

His beautiful bride provided the needed support as she offered her man a handkerchief and comforted him

A video of a Nigerian groom weeping hard at his traditional wedding occasion has stirred mixed reactions on social media.

Overwhelmed with emotions, the groom on his knees wept facing his bride who seemed more composed at that moment.

He was comforted by his bride. Photo Credit: TikTok/@alaga_toh_bam

The lady placed his head on her shoulder as she comforted him.

At some point in the clip @alaga_toh_bam shared on TikTok, she offered him a handkerchief that was handed to her which the man used in wiping his face.

She then gave him a comforting hug. The lovebirds rocked a matching blue native attire and remained on their knees while the moment lasted.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts

Trillionaire said:

"If you meet him when he’s stuck and you make him believe he can do it and he did pull thru, he will shed more than tears."

user1723574684568 said:

"Some people Will be like he will still yes which is in man nature but aleast he realise he got a had a gift he doesn't deserve dat's y his crying."

motunrayorrrrr said:

"Some of you guys have not experienced true love and pray it not too late for you to realize Btw congratulations to the couple."

prettymabella02 said:

"Believe it or not there are some men out there who have discipline and can't cheat on their woman.

"Congratulations darling."

