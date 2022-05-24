A local woman shared the shocking news about how she learned that her husband had married another woman after his return to his home country to check on his sick father

She revealed that he blocked her on all social media and reached out to his sister , who revealed that he was married again

, The wife says she has lost hope that he’ll return to South Africa and also has no plans to go after him in Iraq

Nothing could have prepared a woman for the shock she experienced after learning that her husband had married another lady behind her back while visiting his home country.

She met her husband when she was 48 and he was 33. They developed a romantic connection when she was his English tutor.

Identified under the alias of Sarah Casey, she had been living separately from her husband since June 2021 after he had to go to his home country, Iraq after his father suffered three strokes.

W24 reported that a few months later, in December, his mother passed on unexpectedly.

"He blocked me on social media sites, so I asked his sister if anything had happened or what was going on? She told me my husband has married. You can only imagine my disbelief, and it broke me into pieces," Sarah shared with W24.

Her husband's sister said that her legal marriage in South Africa is invalid in Iraq because she did not have a Nikkah. A Nikkah, in Islam, is a contract between a husband and wife and forms part of one of the stages of an Islamic marriage.

They got married in 2019 in South Africa, where Sarah currently lives. Before he went back to Iraq, they were happy and everything was fine between them, or so she thought.

Sarah disclosed that she and her hubby were in conversation about a spousal visa, so there were hopes of seeing each other soon.

"He told me that he has to marry again as he needs help with his father, even though he has five other siblings who live around each other."

According to Sarah, her husband said he was forced to marry when he unblocked her on social media. However, his family denies this.

Sarah says she held on to hope that all would be well while waiting for him to return, but that hope is gone. Is it reported that she is still in contact with her husband, but she will not be moving to Iraq due to the civil unrest in the country.

