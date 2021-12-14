An Oyinbo lady sparked debate on social media after she was recorded pulling a gigantic car despite her petite appearance

In the viral video, the strong lady dragged the huge car with ropes strapped around her shoulders

Many people have marvelled at her physical strength with others disputing the authenticity of the performance

Physical strength may not necessarily be a product of body size. This, a petite Oyinbo lady has demonstrated in style.

The unidentified lady was spotted pulling a gigantic car with big tyres across a road all by herself.

In a short video reposted by @yabaleftonline, the lady achieved the act with the aid of a thick rope strapped around her shoulders and tied to the big car.

She visibly stretched her might as she made the whip make 'baby steps.'

It is not clear if she pulled the performance unaided but the narration to the video claimed she did.

Video sparks mixed reactions

@okechukwu_fidel said:

"There must be a strong force behind that vehicle, strong girl Ko strong girl ni."

@herod_lammy wrote:

"This one no fit carry bag of water is either there’s a driver or couple of people pushing it at back."

@donpedrojr434 stated:

"Una Dey jonze which kain strong she strong so you Dey tell me say she Dey use her hair draw that catarpillar."

@bedoflies.xoxo thought:

"Fun, but I won’t do it, this is dangerous.... what if the truck is on sloppy road? It will now loose control and crush someone to death ah God forbid ooo."

@shredded_mikel remarked:

"Show us behind the vehicle as well. Look at how she put the rope on her shoulder joints, what makes you think the shoulder joint is capable of pulling this without breaking?

"I’m an Athlete and I know how sensitive bone joints can be, especially with this kind of abnormal condition she put her shoulder joints."

