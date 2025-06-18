A local man in Paarl was shocked to find a Cape Cobra curled up inside one of his boots in his wardrobe

A local man got the fright of his life after discovering a Cape Cobra curled up inside one of his boots in his wardrobe.

A local man got the fright of his life after discovering a Cape Cobra curled up inside one of his boots in his wardrobe.

Man finds Cape Cobra in wardrobe boots

The terrifying incident was shared on Facebook by Boland Snake Removals 24/7 and Pest Control on 17 June 2025, which has since gone viral on social media.

The incident occurred in Paarl when the snake was found. As the man reached into his wardrobe to grab his work boots, he noticed something unusual inside one of them. Upon closer inspection, he was shocked to see a Cape Cobra, one of South Africa’s most venomous snakes, tightly coiled within.

The professional, who arrived promptly as shown in the video, confirmed the presence of the cobra and safely extracted it from the boot. The reptile was later released into a suitable natural habitat away from human dwellings.

The snake may have entered his home during the recent heatwave, seeking a cool, dark place to hide. The footage grabbed the attention of many, generating over 316k views along with thousands of likes and comments within a day of its publication.

Massive snake shocks SA

Several social media users were stunned to see the snake, as they took to the comments section to share their thoughts, saying:

Susan Pienaar simply said:

"Eish!"

Audrey Martheze Cresswell added:

"That's why my hubby used to tell us when he was on the border doing army duty, he checked his boots first."

Hanna Bredenkamp shared:

"Is it he who blows like that? Or is it me who sprayed poop like that, oh no, in my younger days we used to catch snakes at home, now I won't even catch a mole snake."

Elna Powell wrote:

"The shoes can go to the trash."

Elaine Newman expressed:

"Unbelievable."

Gizelle Meyer commented:

"No, ooh, father.. that sound and length in a size 9 shoe is unbelievable. Which area was this today?"

A man found a Cape Cobra coiled inside his work boot, shocking South Africa. Image: Education Images

