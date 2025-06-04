Snake Found in Washing Machine in Viral Video Leaves South Africans Stunned

A snake removal left many people on the internet glued to their phones over the intense reveal

The video gained massive traction online, gathering loads of views, likes, and comments

People reacted as they took to the comments section to share their thoughts on the reptile

A family was left horrified after discovering a live snake coiled inside their washing machine during a routine laundry session.

Many were stunned when a snake was removed from a washing machine. Image: MonishM

Source: Getty Images

Snake removal washing machine

The incident occurred in a suburban home in Johnsonspark, where the homeowner opened her front-loading washing machine only to find a snake curled around the drum. The reptile, believed to be a cobra, which is venomous which had somehow made its way into the appliance unnoticed.

Taking to Facebook, Silverfox Snake Rescues, which shared the video on the social media platform, said the following:

"Kan jy help slang onder was masjien. Daar gekom, juv kaapse cobra. Dankie vir donasie. Be safe."

Panic quickly turned to relief when a local snake handler was called to safely remove the reptile. According to the expert, the snake likely entered the home through a drain or an open door and sought refuge in the cool, dark space of the washer.

Snake removals in urban homes have become more frequent in recent months due to changing weather patterns and the encroachment of urban developments into natural habitats. Experts warn residents to remain vigilant, especially during warmer months when snakes are more active.

The incident has gone viral on social media, with many users sharing their own close encounters with snakes in unusual places.

Watch the video below:

Massive snake shocks the internet

Several social media users were stunned to see the snake, as they took to the comments section to share their thoughts, saying:

Clibo Siegels said:

"Gister gvang met n shutter closer and a snake pipe."

Janet Jacobs added:

"Ek het nog nooit tevore soveel slange gesien wat gevang is nie. Is dit net die jaar of was dit maar altyd so?"

Qaanita Salie wrote:

"Haaaai nee sies man hy ht net kom kyk of tannie al sy wasgoed gewas ht."

What people could do when they get bitten by snakes

According to Healthdirect, one kind of poison that enters your bloodstream through a bite or sting is venom. Snake identification can be challenging, even though not all snakes are poisonous. All snake bites, especially sea snake bites, should be handled as medical emergencies.

The symptoms of a snake bite can vary depending on the kind of snake that has bitten you.

The following are signs of a poisonous bite, according to the site:

Bite marks on the skin, which could be noticeable puncture wounds or nearly undetectable tiny scratches; acute pain surrounding the bite; swelling, bruising, or bleeding from the bite; these could appear gradually.

Once the venom starts to spread in your body, you may develop other symptoms, such as: Breathing difficulties, irregular heartbeat, nausea (feeling sick), vomiting (being sick) or abdominal pain, headache, confusion or dizziness, blurry vision, muscle weakness or paralysis (being unable to move).

A snake was removed from a washing machine, which stunned many. Image: Designbase

Source: Getty Images

3 Snakes that stunned South Africans

Briefly News previously reported that a standing snake was seen on the streets of Mzansi in a video that went viral on TikTok.

previously reported that a standing snake was seen on the streets of Mzansi in a video that went viral on TikTok. The heart-stopping moment saw the two animals locked in a standoff, with the dog cautiously assessing the threat while the snake remained coiled and ready to strike.

An online post showed a massive snake making its way up branches, leaving many jaws on the floor.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News