Itumeleng Khune is one lucky man to have been blessed with the full send of a wife that he has

Sphelele Makhunga dropped some fire pictures on Instagram that served flames to Mzansi

Fans could not get enough of Sphe’s saucy and filled the comments with hype for the stunner

Itumeleng Khune had been blessed with a gorgeous boss babe for a wife. Sphelele Makhunga recently dropped some snaps on Instagram that had some people taking a minute to catch their breath. Sis is on fire!

Itu Khune’s wife, Sphelele Makhunga, dropped flames on social media. Image: Instagram / Sphelele Makhunga

There is nothing quite like a beautiful woman riddled with confidence and intelligence. Sphe is the entire package, and people constantly remind Itu of how blessed he is.

Sphe took to her Instagram with some saucy snaps from her and Itu’s baecation. Wearing the cutest white corset top with bad-bad denim shorts and sassy heels, the good sis dropped bombs!

Babes, you are it!

Mzansi people let Sphe know that she is the whole buffet

Catching their breath and turning on the fan, Mzansi people flooded the comment section with hype. Sphe is STUNNING, and even Itu dropped a comment to let his wife know it.

Take a look:

@itukhune32 said:

“Serving Wifey @laaylaymak ❤️”

@fitmorati said:

“Haibo who are you fighting with manje sis? ”

@palesambele1 said:

“I’m loving the gains ”

@lady_groom said:

“Loving this vacation mode you on ❤️❤️”

@zakhona_zee4 said:

“leg game sisi yuuuuuuh ayi shame also how hubby looks at you bathong ”

@tiyani.teeee said:

“Serving ”

