Itumeleng Khune and his wifey Sphelele Makhunga served Mzansi relationship goals in a cute clip

Sphe shared a clip showing Itu opening the car door for her and giving her a kiss, like a true gentleman

Fans cannot get enough of the love Itu and Sphe have for one another and flooded the comments

Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune idolizes his wife Sphelele Makhunga. The people of Mzansi have loved watching Itu become a family man and gush over every heartwarming moment.

Itumeleng Khune and his wifey Sphelele Makhunga are Mzansi couple goals. Image: Instagram / Sphelele Makhunga

Itu and Sphe took some time for themselves, a little baecation in Cape Town. The two have been posting all over social media, and fans are living for it.

Ending off their gorgeous trip, Sphe posted a clip of Itu walking her to their car and opening the door for her like a true gentleman. The kiss at the end is it, though!

Guys, this is the love we all deserve. Sphe captioned the clip:

“Baie Dankie Kaapstad ”

Mzansi people gush over Itu and Sphe’s unbreakable love

Guys, Itu and Sphe are just everything! Fans love seeing these two together and are obsessed with their bond, respect, and the unwavering support they show to one another. They are goals!

Take a look at some of the sweet comments:

@zakhona_zee4 said:

“Give black love any day i here for this ke mina sana ❤️❤️❤️ black love, black families this is our future and our hope we will never stop trying ”

@just_nakedi said:

“Too much in here ❤️”

@seluanethulani said:

“Ohh stop it I love it ❤️❤️❤️”

@tebza.tl25 said:

“❤️❤️❤️❤️I love how you guys love each other, it’s so beautiful.”

@nthabi.c said:

“Hmmmmm this kind of love❤️”

@ndingu_amanda_ said:

“Love this for you. God bless your union ”

