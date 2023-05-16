Charlize Theron stepped on a few toes after making controversial statements in support of drag queens

Megyn Kelly challenged the South African-born actress after she threatened to 'f- anyone up' who goes after drag queens and their lifestyle

Charlize sparked outrage online after dressing her adoptive transgender daughter in female clothing from a young age

Journalist Megyn Kelly has picked a fight with Charlize Theron over her statements in support of drag queens.

South African-born actress Charlize Theron received a scathing response from American journalist Megyn Kelly, regarding her statements on drag queens.

Megyn, who is "100% against" Charlize's views, challenged the actress.

Charlize says she'll 'f- anyone up' who goes for drag queens

TshisaLIVE reports that actress Charlize Theron was part of a Drag Isn’t Dangerous telethon, showing support to drag queens. She was speaking against the discrimination the drag community faces.

Declaring her love for the community, the Hollywood star promised to personally deal with people who came for them.

“We love you queens! We’re in your corner, and we’ve got you, and I will f**k anybody up who is, like, trying to f- with anything with you guys.”

Megyn Kelly declares war on Charlize on The Megyn Kelly Show

Not agreeing with Charlize's statements, Megyn Kelly stated on The Megyn Kelly Show that Charlize should come for her.

“OK, so why doesn’t Charlize Theron come and f**k me up? Because I’m 100% against her on this.”

Social media users warned Megyn that Charlize is not to be messed with. @thulasindi's Twitter post says Charlize would beat Megyn and make a movie out of it.

Charlize Theron has been dressing her adoptive transgender daughter in female clothing from the age of 3

Briefly News previously reported that Charlize Theron faced backlash when she allowed her adoptive daughter, Jackson Theron, to dress in female clothing.

In 2020, Charlize revealed to the public that Jackson informed her when she was three years old that she identifies as female. Online users were strongly against Charlize encouraging her daughter to transition to female at such an early age.

Theron told The Sun:

"Yes, I thought she was a boy, too. Until she looked at me when she was three years old and said, 'I am not a boy.' "

